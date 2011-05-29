FIFA presidential election to go ahead
ZURICH - FIFA president Sepp Blatter will stand unopposed for a new term on Wednesday after world football's governing body said on Sunday the election could go ahead.
Mohamed bin Hammam, who had been Blatter's only rival for the presidency, was temporarily suspended from football activity on Sunday after FIFA's Ethics Committee decided he did have a case to answer over the sport's bribey inquiry.
Bin Hammam, the Qatari head of the Asian Football Confederation, had already announced he was pulling out of the race with a vow to clear his name.
He and FIFA vice-president Jack Warner, who was also provisionally suspended on Sunday, have both denied any wrongdoing in the bribes-for-votes case.
