FIFA to release tickets of disappointed fans

"Tickets for the quarter-finals will be, as of noon today, released," FIFA spokesman Nicolas Maingot said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

There are 500 tickets available for the Brazil-Netherlands match at Nelson Mandela Bay stadium in Port Elizabeth; 1,200 for the Uruguay-Ghana match at Soccer City stadium in Johannesburg; and 300 tickets available for Argentina-Germany match at Greenpoint stadium in Cape Town.

Maingot said FIFA would release more information regarding the Paraguay-Spain match at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

The football governing body also said almost 4 million fans had watched games at fan fests, with about 1.7 million going to sites in South Africa and about 2.2 million to its six international venues.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook