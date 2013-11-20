FIFA World Cup Play-Off: New Zealand 2 Mexico 4

Miguel Herrera's men were all but guaranteed to progress prior to the second leg in Wellington, having romped to a 5-1 victory on home soil last week.

Any hope of a miraculous New Zealand fightback was swiftly snuffed out by Peralta, who scored in the 14th, 29th and 33rd minutes to essentially confirm Mexico's progression.

The hosts at least had the consolation of grabbing two late goals in reply, through Chris James and Rory Fallon, but Mexico had the final say through Carlos Alberto Pena's 86th-minute strike.