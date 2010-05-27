Final Netherlands squad for World Cup
By app
ROTTERDAM - Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk named his final 23-man squad on Thursday for the World Cup finals in South Africa.
Van Marwijk dropped four players after his side beat World Cup bound Mexico 2-1 in their first warm-up match on Wednesday.
Defenders Ron Vlaar and Vurnon Anita, midfielder Orlando Engelaar and winger Jeremain Lens were sent home.
The squad:
Goalkeepers: Maarten Stekelenburg (Ajax Amsterdam), Sander Boschker (Twente Enschede), Michel Vorm (Utrecht)
Defenders: Khalid Boulahrouz (VFB Stuttgart), Edson Braafheid (Celtic Glasgow), Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Feyenoord), John Heitinga (Everton), Joris Mathijsen (SV Hamburg), Andre Ooijer (PSV Eindhoven), Gregory van der Wiel (Ajax Amsterdam)
Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (PSV Eindhoven), Mark van Bommel (Bayern Munich), Nigel de Jong (Manchester City), Stijn Schaars (AZ Alkmaar), Wesley Sneijder (Internazionale), Rafael van der Vaart (Real Madrid), Demy de Zeeuw (Ajax Amsterdam)
Forwards: Ryan Babel (Liverpool), Eljero Elia (SV Hamburg), Klaas Jan Huntelaar (AC Milan), Dirk Kuyt (Liverpool), Robin van Persie (Arsenal), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)
