Final Portugal squad for World Cup

The only player to be dropped from the 24-man provisional squad announced in May was midfielder Ze Castro.

Pepe, who has been recovering from a knee injury he sustained last December, was included in the squad after being cleared by national team doctors and his club Real Madrid on Sunday.

Goalkeepers: Eduardo (Braga), Daniel Fernandes (Iraklis), Beto (Porto)

Defenders: Miguel (Valencia), Paulo Ferreira (Chelsea), Ricardo Carvalho (Chelsea), Bruno Alves (Porto), Rolando (Porto), Ricardo Costa (Valencia), Duda (Malaga), Fabio Coentrao (Benfica)

Midfielders: Pedro Mendes (Sporting), Pepe (Real Madrid), Tiago (Atletico Madrid), Deco (Chelsea), Raul Meireles (Porto), Miguel Veloso (Sporting)

Forwards: Simao Sabrosa (Atletico Madrid), Danny (Zenit St Petersburg), Liedson (Sporting), Hugo Almeida (Werder Bremen), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Nani (Manchester United).

