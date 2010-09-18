Fiorentina fall to Lazio

Adem Ljajic put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot on 19 minutes before Cristian Ledesma struck back just after the half hour and Libor Kozak netted the second-half winner when Sebastien Frey could only parry a Hernanes shot.

The Florence club, who reached the knockout stages of the Champions League last term, lost coach Cesare Prandelli to Italy in the close season and failed to significantly strengthen in the transfer window.

Confident Lazio, strugglers in recent years, have six points from three matches.