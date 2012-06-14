Fiorentina unsure over Jovetic future

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in recent weeks after a prolific season with La Viola.

Roberto Di Matteo is keen to bolster his front-line following the departure of Didier Drogba and has earmarked the Montenegrin as a possible arrival.

However, Fiorentina sporting director Daniele Prada has insisted he knows nothing of any interest from the Blues, and is keen for Jovetic to dispel any rumours linking him with a move away from the club.

"He [Jovetic] must tell us what his real intentions are," Prade told Sky Italia.

"We want to build our team around him. He has a contract until 2016 but he has to be the one to say what he wants.

"Either an offer that we cannot turn down arrives or nothing happens.

"There are talks about a club? Then they should make us aware of what it is.

"It’s not a case of being ruthless with Jovetic. He is a great person and a top player.

"[Fiorentina coach Vincenzo] Montella wants to coach him and build the team around him."