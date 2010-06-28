Five sentenced for stealing from England team

Mthunzi Mhaga, spokesman for the National Prosecution Authority, said the incident was reported by the hotel on Saturday.

"The five involved have been arrested, they pleaded guilty and have been sentenced by a special World Cup court," Mhaga said.

They were each sentenced to three years in prison or a 6,000 rands ($791.5) fine.

South Africa set up 56 special courts to deal swiftly with cases involving visitors for the World Cup.

Mhaga said all five were employees of the Royal Marang Hotel, part of the exclusive training camp built ahead of the World Cup where the England team had been staying near Rustenburg, about 150 km north west of Johannesburg.

Police said they recovered some items including a FIFA gold medal, some British pounds, jerseys and other items to the value of about 80,000 rands ($10,550).

England crashed out of the World Cup on Sunday, losing to Germany 4-1 in the last 16.

