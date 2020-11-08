Five youngsters join Pitso’s Al Ahly first team training

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has given five academy products the chance to gain more experience by training with the first team ahead of the Caf Champions League final.

The Red Devils resumed training on Saturday after a four-day rest after clinching their 42nd and five consecutive Egyptian Premier League title the weekend before.

Ahly are now preparing for their upcoming Caf Champions League final encounter against Zamalek at the Borg el Arab Stadium in Alexandria on 27 November 2020.

Mosimane has since handed the likes of Ahmed Ashraf, Mohamed Ashraf, Omar Rizq, Ibrahim El Sayed, and Ahmed El Sayed Ghareb the opportunity to earn their place in the first team.

‘5 of Al Ahly prospects have joined our first team training on Monday under the command of our coach Pitso Mosimane,’ a club statement reads.

‘Our academy’s youngsters are Ahmed Ashraf, Mohamed Ashraf, Omar Rizq, Ibrahim El Sayed, and Ahmed El Sayed Ghareb.’

‘None of these players have yet made their first-team debut, as they are seeking to impress Mosimane to get their chance.’

‘Al Ahly have resumed the training on Saturday as the team is preparing for our games in the Egyptian Cup quarter-finals and the CAF Champions League final against Zamalek SC on the 27th of November.’