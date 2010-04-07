Flamengo match off following killer flooding

The storm, that started on Monday, caused the Maracana river to break its banks and flood the pitch of the city stadium where the Group Eight match was to have been played on Wednesday evening.

Brazilian champions Flamengo are one point behind their Chilean opponents, who lead the group standings.

Argentine striker Ezequiel Miralles scored twice as Chile's Colo Colo won 3-2 away to Deportivo Italia of Venezuela in a Group Seven match at the Olimpico in Caracas on Tuesday.

Miralles could have had a hat-trick but his 73rd-minute penalty was saved by goalkeeper Jose Fernandez.

Brazil's Cruzeiro and Velez Sarsfield of Argentina are top of Group Seven with 10 points apiece with one match to go. Colo Colo are third on seven points.

With the postponement in Rio, the only match going ahead on Wednesday was Uruguayan champions Nacional's visit to Deportivo Cuenca of Ecuador in Group Six.

Nacional are joint leaders with Argentina's Banfield but the Uruguayans have a match in hand. Both teams are five points ahead of bottom side Cuenca.

