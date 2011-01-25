Flood relief to receive semi-final revenue

"The proceeds of... the semi-final matches of the AFC Asian Cup (will go) to a disaster relief fund in order to help those affected," a joint-statement from the Asian Football Federation (AFC) and the Qatar Local Organising Committee (QLOC) said on Tuesday.

"Our condolences are offered to those who have lost their loved ones during these tragic events."

More than 50,000 tickets have been sold so far for the two matches at the Al Gharafa and Khalifa stadiums in Doha later on Tuesday with around $300,000 expected to be raised.

Japan face South Korea in the first match before Australia take on Uzbekistan in the latter contest.

Devastating floods have claimed many lives in Queensland, Australia , southern Thailand and north, east and central Sri Lanka over the past three months.