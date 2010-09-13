Flynn named Wales boss

Flynn, who was in charge of the Under 17, 19 and 21 sides, will take the reins of the senior team for Euro 2012 qualifiers against Bulgaria on October 8 and Switzerland four days later.

"The FAW is very pleased that Brian has agreed to assist us with these two matches whilst we give consideration to the full-time position," FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford said on the association's website.

Flynn, 54, replaces John Toshack, who resigned on Thursday, and is keen to land the job permanently.

"Naturally, as a very proud Welshman, this is a job that I have always wanted to do," he said.

"I realise that initially it is only for two games, but I shall give it my all to try and achieve results and stake a claim for the job on a permanent basis."

