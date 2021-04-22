Foden shines again as Man City edge Aston Villa

Manchester City edged closer to the Premier League title after a come from behind 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.

John McGinn fired the Villians in front with just 45 seconds on the clock as he hit a low shot which left Ederson with little chance in the City goal.

Pep Giardiola’s side immediately looked to respond as they pushed forward and got their equaliser with 22 minutes gone as Phil Foden found the bottom corner after a wonderful flowing move.

City then took the lead five minutes before the break as Rodri headed home following a corner, but City were then dealt a blow as John Stone was giving his marching orders after a VAR review just before half time.

Villa looked to up the ante in the second half, but a second yellow for Matty Cash in the 57th minute meant both teams were down to 10.

City then managed to control the game from then out sealing yet another Premier League win.