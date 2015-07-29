Fofana completes Bastia loan

Manchester City midfielder Seko Fofana has joined Bastia on a season-long loan deal.

The Frenchman, who is yet to play for City at senior level, spent the much of last season with Championship side Fulham.

Fofana scored one goal in 25 appearances for the London club.

The 20-year-old will now spend 2015-16 in his homeland with Ligue 1 side Bastia, who finished 12th last season.