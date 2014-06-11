Foot injury rules out Costa Rica defender Mora

The Deportivo Saprissa wing-back, 29, started in their 1-1 friendly draw with the Republic of Ireland on Friday, however, he felt a 'sharp pain' during training on Tuesday.

Team physician Vladimir Badilla confirmed Mora had suffered a stress fracture, but it was unclear whether the player's Achilles' tendon was the affected area.

Mora will be replaced in Jorge Luis Pinto's 23-man squad by Herediano defender Dave Myrie.

Costa Rica are drawn in Group D in Brazil, where they are up against England, Italy and Uruguay.