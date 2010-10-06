Forlan chooses family over Indonesia friendly

"(Diego's brother Pablo) had the chance to set up the match and it ended up being arranged by someone else," former Uruguay international Pablo Forlan said on radio station 1410amlibre.

"How would one brother react if the other went to the match that he was (originally) going to fix?

"Diego is not going for that reason," added the 1966 and 1974 World Cup defender.

A spokesman for the AUF said he could not comment on the issue but stated Forlan, the winner of the World Cup's Goldenball for best player, was travelling direct to China for Uruguay's match in Wuhan on October 12.

Uruguay, semi-finalists at the World Cup in South Africa in July, meet Indonesia in Jakarta on Friday.