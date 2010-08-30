Forlan double helps Atletico stuff Sporting

The Europa League holders overcame Inter Milan 2-0 to lift the European Super Cup for the first time on Friday, and the trophy was paraded around a packed Calderon before the kickoff.

Midfielder Jurado opened the scoring after 10 minutes in what appears to have been his last game for the club before joining Schalke 04.

"Football is like this. Irresistible offers arrive for players and clubs. It's a wise decision on his part and a good one for the club," Atletico coach Quique Sanchez Flores told reporters.

Uruguay striker Forlan, who was named player of the World Cup in South Africa, netted a goal in each half, the first after a mazy run from Sergio Aguero.

Portuguese midfielder Simao wrapped up the win with a superb curling shot in the last minute.

Atletico will be celebrating their European Super Cup victory with an open-topped bus tour through the Spanish capital on Tuesday.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums