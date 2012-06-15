Forlan to remain with Inter Milan

The Uruguayan international arrived at the club last summer following a highly successful stint with Atletico Madrid and impressive 2010 World Cup.

However, the 32-year-old struggled to make an impact in Italy, scoring just twice and has struggled with injuries.

A move to Brazil with Atletico Mineiro has been mooted but the player’s father Pablo has insisted his son is set to stay with the Nerazurri next season.

"For the time being there is no negotiation with any club," Forlan senior told www.fcinternews.it.

"As it is now, he will remain at Inter. He has one year left on his contract with the Nerazzurri."

During the tail-end of last season, Forlan spoke of his determination to make an impact during his time with the club.

"I want to stay at Inter. You haven't seen the real Forlan yet," he said.