Forty injured in Sarajevo crowd violence

Sarajevo supporters had hoped for a victory in memory of a football fan killed in violence that accompanied the last match with Siroki Brijeg in October.

"You betrayed us," supporters shouted at players and club management after the game ended. The players managed to escape safely from the stadium.

Fans then clashed with security and police who tried to stop them from damaging the stadium.

"Seventeen policemen were injured in the violence, several with serious injuries," Sarajevo police spokesman Dragan Mijokovic said. "Up to 15 people were detained."

Most people were treated for face and head injuries but nobody was seriously hurt.

Several people were also injured in clashes between police and fans after a match between local rivals Zrinjski and Velez in the ethnically divided southern town of Mostar.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook