Four Chiefs stars feature in Caf Champions League TOTW after heroics in Morocco

After impressive away displays in the semi-finals first legs of the Caf Champions League, stars from Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly dominated Caf’s official team of the week.

Chiefs produced a heroic defensive display to walk away with a 1-0 win over Wydad, while Pitso Mosimane’s Ahy side showed just why they are favourites to retain their crown with a solid 1-0 win over Esperance in Tunisia.

As a result, it came as no surprise that players from the Red Eagles and the Phefeni Glamour Boys have been recognised for their performances by being named in the Caf TOTW.

Five of Pitso’s Ahly players were named, including match-winner Mohamed Sherif, while the other half of the TOTW side was dominated by Chiefs stars, including weekend heroes Bruce Bvuma and Samir Nurkovic.

Meet your #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #TeamOfTheWeek 🤩🇪🇬 5x @AlAhly 🇿🇦 4x @KaizerChiefs🇹🇳 1x @ESTunis1919🇲🇦 1x @WACofficiel Best XI of the first semi-finals leg 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ygOHZCh8MKJune 21, 2021

Only two players from losing sides Esperance and Wydad Casa were recognised for their efforts in left back Ilyes Chetty (Esperance) and attacker Walid El Karti (Wydad), who make up the rest of the team.

The sides will square off in the second-leg fixtures at the Cairo International Stadium and Soccer City Stadium – both matches are scheduled for Saturday, 26 June.