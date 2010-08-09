Four PSG fans to face trial over crowd trouble

The four were among nine held for questioning after supporters threw flares and briefly clashed with police outside Parc des Princes.

The supporters protested against an anti-violence plan by the club preventing supporters choosing their seats. Over 200 were rounded up by police. Most were released almost immediately.

Interior Minister Brice Hortefeux told reporters on Monday all those who had been held would receive a stadium ban.

"We will not stop there," Hortefeux said. "I wish the new Ligue 1 season to be for football lovers and not hooligans. I have implemented a simple and comprehensive policy and there has been a red card after the first incident."

PSG, who have struggled for years to keep their most unruly supporters under control, beat St Etienne 3-1 in their first match in the new season.

