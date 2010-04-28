Four suspended following Libertadores melee

Lanus teenage forward Leandro Diaz sparked the fighting when he kicked Universitario goalkeeper Raul Fernandez during the Group Four match in Buenos Aires 12 days ago in which the Argentine team were eliminated from the knockout phase.

The four players, Diaz, Fernandez, Lanus midfielder Agustin Pelletieri and Universitario defender John Galliquio, were suspended for two matches each.

Peru international Galliquio and Fernandez will miss both legs of Universitario's tie with Sao Paulo of Brazil in the first knockout round.