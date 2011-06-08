Fournier named new Auxerre coach
By app
PARIS - Laurent Fournier has been named AJ Auxerre coach in place of Jean Fernandez who left for Nancy this month, the Ligue 1 club said on their website on Wednesday.
Auxerre, who escaped relegation in the closing stages of the Ligue 1 season, did not give details about Fournier's contract.
Former Paris Saint-Germain defender Fournier, 46, left Strasbourg last month after failing to lift the club out of the third division.
Fernandez had been the Auxerre coach since 2006.
