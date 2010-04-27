Fowler ditches Fury for Glory

The 35-year-old will be reunited in Western Australia with Ian Ferguson, the manager he fell out with spectacularly after being dropped from a match when both were at North Queensland Fury last season.

Perth's move for Fowler was facilitated by a rule change which allows A-League franchises to employ two players whose wages break the salary cap.

Fowler scored 183 goals in two spells for Liverpool and also played for Leeds United, Manchester City, Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers before moving to Australia last year. He also won 26 England caps.

