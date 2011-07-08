Fowler set to seal Muangthong move

Fowler will have his medical on Saturday before the 36-year-old striker completes his surprise move to the Thai club, having quit A-League team Perth Glory in June saying he did not want to uproot his young family again for another season in Australia.

He would be officially unveiled as a Muangthong player at the club's stadium on Sunday, deputy chairman Wiluck Lohtong was quoted as saying on the club website.

Club officials could not be reached for further details about Fowler's contract.

According to a local media report, Fowler would be the seventh foreign recruit of the side, who won back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.