Fowler set for surprise Blackpool move

The 36-year-old has recently been plying his trade in Australia and Thailand, but is close to ending his three-year absence from England by joining the Tangerines.

Manager Ian Holloway is keen to wrap up a deal for the former England striker, with the ex-Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City boss valuing Fowler’s experience in their push for promotion back to the Premier League.

"Has he got some quality, can he find little pockets, can he play a pass, can he score a goal? Yes, he can," Blackpool manager Ian Holloway said on the Lancashire club's website.

"I still think he's hungry, I still think he wants to play and he's got undoubted quality."



Fowler was signed by PLS franchise Kolkata for $530,000 in January, before the competition was postponed earlier this month due to a lack of suitable venues.

