FPL tips: What do the top managers’ squads look like?

With so much data to analyse when mulling over fantasy transfers, sometimes it can be easier just to look at what the game’s best managers are doing.

We have broken down the squads of 1,000 top bosses who have demonstrated their acumen via multiple top-10,000 finishes in previous seasons to see whose players are currently in favour in each position.

Playing “Pep roulette”

Unsurprisingly the top managers can’t get enough of runaway leaders Manchester City at the moment, but the extent of their favour is eyebrow-raising.

Collectively the 1,000 bosses in our sample could own a maximum of 3,000 City players and the current number isn’t far short of that at 2,921.

Despite his fondness for squad rotation, six of Pep Guardiola’s players – three defenders and three midfielders – are owned by more than 100 of our 1,000 elite bosses.

Two in particular are turning heads: Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Cancelo are in more than half of those 1,000 squads, while John Stones and Ruben Dias fall narrowly short of this bar.

Stick with the stars

Leeds’ Raphinha and Patrick Bamford are two of the most popular choices (Molly Darlington/PA)

The next most popular side among elite bosses are not even in the top half of the league table at the moment. Leeds are the only other club with an average of over two players in top managers’ squads, spread fairly evenly among the three outfield positions.

However this does not work like a buffet where you take a little bit of everything: one player in each position is dominating the rest. Stuart Dallas in defence, Raphinha in midfield and Patrick Bamford up front were each in more than half of our top managers’ squads for Gameweek 27.

Leeds are not the only side whose popularity is being driven by a few star names. While Tottenham are the fourth most-owned team among elite bosses, over 90% of their slots are occupied by either Harry Kane or Son Heung-min.

Likewise Emiliano Martinez and Ollie Watkins account for almost three quarters of Aston Villa’s ownership among our 1,000 top managers, suggesting that identifying the right players is just as important as picking from the right teams.

Cool on Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea have yet to excite fantasy managers (Michael Steele/PA)

Despite Thomas Tuchel remaining unbeaten in his first eight Premier League matches, with his Chelsea side conceding just twice in that run, our 1,000 top managers have yet to jump on the Blues’ bandwagon.

Only six other clubs have a lower combined ownership, with bargain defender Antonio Rudiger their only player who can be described as popular. The German has 128 owners out of our 1,000: almost four times as many as his next most-owned team-mate Mason Mount with 33.