France forward Remy doubtful for Euro 2012

Remy, who asked to be replaced in the 50th minute after he suddenly had to stop running, suffered a "serious" injury, according to French tv channel Canal+.

"He should be out for three or four weeks," Marseille said on their website.

He was poised to be named in France's preliminary squad for Euro 2012 when coach Laurent Blanc unveils his list of Ligue 1 players on Tuesday.

Remy, 25, took part in seven of France's 10 qualifying matches. He has 17 caps and has scored four goals for his country.

France are in Group D at Euro 2012 along with England, co-hosts Ukraine and Sweden.