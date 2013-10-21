France handed Ukraine clash in play-offs
France have been drawn to face Ukraine in the European qualification play-offs for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Portugal will take on Sweden, meaning one of heavyweights Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be able to take part in next summer's showpiece in Brazil.
Greece face Romania, while Croatia meet the lowest-ranked team in the European play-offs, Iceland.
Draw in full:
Portugal v Sweden
France v Ukraine
Greece v Romania
Iceland v Croatia
Ties to be played on November 15 and 19.
