France handed Ukraine clash in play-offs

Portugal will take on Sweden, meaning one of heavyweights Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be able to take part in next summer's showpiece in Brazil.

Greece face Romania, while Croatia meet the lowest-ranked team in the European play-offs, Iceland.

Draw in full:

Portugal v Sweden

France v Ukraine

Greece v Romania

Iceland v Croatia

Ties to be played on November 15 and 19.