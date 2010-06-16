France keeper Carrasso out of World Cup

Carrasso, who pulled a left thigh muscle in training on Monday, will miss the remainder of the tournament, the FFF said in a statement.

The uncapped Carrasso, 28, was France's number three keeper behind Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda. A scan showed he would have to remain out of action for a month.

A request to replace him was turned down by FIFA, who allow injury replacements once the tournament started only under exceptional circumstances.

The governing body told France, however, that they could add a keeper to their squad if either Lloris or Mandanda were to be ruled out by injury.

France decided to call up Stephane Ruffier just in case that happened, the FFF said.

The uncapped Ruffier, 23, was expected to arrive in South Africa on Thursday, the French federation said.

France, who started their campaign with a 0-0 draw with Uruguay last week, face Mexico in their second Group A match on Thursday in Polokwane. Hosts South Africa are also in their group.

