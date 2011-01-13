France line up three friendlies
By app
PARIS - France will play Croatia, Ukraine and Poland in friendly internationals this year, the French federation (FFF) said on Thursday.
Les Bleus will host Croatia on March 29 at the Stade de France before games in Ukraine on June 6 and Poland three days later.
France, top of Euro 2012 qualifying Group D after four games, play their first match of the year against Brazil in a friendly at the Stade de France on February 9.
