France recall Ribery for September qualifiers

Ribery missed the 1-1 friendly draw with Chile this month because of an ankle problem but has been brought back for the matches on September 2 and September 6.

Koscielny returns with Mamadou Sakho injured and Valbuena has impressed for Olympique Marseille in the early weeks of the league season.

Coach Laurent Blanc has called up 24 rather than the usual 23 players because defender Adil Rami is suspended against Albania.

France top Group D with 13 points from Belarus (12), Bosnia (10), Romania and Albania (8) and Luxembourg (1).

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Cedric Carrasso (Girondins Bordeaux), Hugo Lloris (Olympique Lyon), Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille)

Defenders: Eric Abidal (Barcelona), Patrice Evra (Manchester United), Younes Kaboul (Tottenham Hotspur), Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal), Adil Rami (Valencia), Anthony Reveillere (Lyon), Bacary Sagna (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Yohan Cabaye (Newcastle United), Alou Diarra (Marseille), Yann M'Vila (Stade Rennes), Florent Malouda (Chelsea), Marvin Martin (Sochaux), Blaise Matuidi (Paris Saint-Germain), Samir Nasri (Manchester City), Mathieu Valbuena (Marseille)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kevin Gameiro (Paris Saint-Germain), Guillaume Hoarau (Paris Saint-Germain), Jeremy Menez (Paris Saint-Germain), Loic Remy (Marseille), Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich).