France results from last two years
May 18 (Reuters) - France results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
WCQ: World Cup qualifier: FR: FriendlyEC: European Championship
- - - -
FR 27.05.08
France 2 Ecuador 0
In Grenoble
Scorers: Bafetimbi Gomis 59, 86
- -
FR 31.05.08
France 0 Paraguay 0
In Toulouse
- -
FR 03.06.08
France 1 Colombia 0
In Paris
Scorer: Franck Ribery 25pen
- -
EC 09.06.08
Romania 0 France 0
In Zurich
- -
EC 13.06.08
Netherlands 4 France 1
In Berne
Scorers:
Netherlands: Dirk Kuyt 9, Robin van Persie 59, Arjen Robben
72, Wesley Sneijder 90+2
France: Thierry Henry 71
- -
EC 17.06.08
France 0 Italy 2
In Zurich
Scorers: Andrea Pirlo 25pen, Daniele De Rossi 62
- -
FR 20.08.08
Sweden 2 France 3
In Gothenburg
Scorers:
Sweden: Henrik Larsson 5, Kim Kallstrom 85pen
France: Karim Benzema 19, Sidney Govou 61, 77
- -
WCQ 06.09.08
Austria 3 France 1
In Vienna
Scorers:
Austria: Marc Janko 8, Rene Aufhauser 41, Andreas Ivanschitz
72pen
France: Sidney Govou 61
- -
WCQ 10.09.08
France 2 Serbia 1
In Paris
Scorers:
France: Thierry Henry 53, Nicolas Anelka 63
Serbia: Branislav Ivanovic 75
- -
WCQ 11.10.08
Romania 2 France 2
In Constanta
Scorers:
Romania: Florentin Petre 5, Dorin Goian 16
