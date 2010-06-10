Trending

France results from last two years

June 10 (Reuters) - France results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa starting on Friday:

WCQ: World Cup qualifier: FR: FriendlyEC: European Championship

- - - -

FR 27.05.08

France 2 Ecuador 0

In Grenoble

Scorers: Bafetimbi Gomis 59, 86

- -

FR 31.05.08

France 0 Paraguay 0

In Toulouse

- -

FR 03.06.08

France 1 Colombia 0

In Paris

Scorer: Franck Ribery 25pen

- -

EC 09.06.08

Romania 0 France 0

In Zurich

- -

EC 13.06.08

Netherlands 4 France 1

In Berne

Scorers:

Netherlands: Dirk Kuyt 9, Robin van Persie 59, Arjen Robben

72, Wesley Sneijder 90+2

France: Thierry Henry 71

- -

EC 17.06.08

France 0 Italy 2

In Zurich

Scorers: Andrea Pirlo 25pen, Daniele De Rossi 62

- -

FR 20.08.08

Sweden 2 France 3

In Gothenburg

Scorers:

Sweden: Henrik Larsson 5, Kim Kallstrom 85pen

France: Karim Benzema 19, Sidney Govou 61, 77

- -

WCQ 06.09.08

Austria 3 France 1

In Vienna

Scorers:

Austria: Marc Janko 8, Rene Aufhauser 41, Andreas Ivanschitz

72pen

France: Sidney Govou 61

- -

WCQ 10.09.08

France 2 Serbia 1

In Paris

Scorers:

France: Thierry Henry 53, Nicolas Anelka 63

Serbia: Branislav Ivanovic 75

- -

WCQ 11.10.08

Romania 2 France 2

In Constanta

Scorers:

Romania: Florentin Petre 5, Dorin Goian 16