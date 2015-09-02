France set for Russia friendly ahead of Euros

France are to play Russia in a friendly in the final international break before Euro 2016.

The tournament hosts are to play Netherlands on March 25 and the French Football Federation has now confirmed Didier Deschamps' men will face Russia at the Stade de France four days later.

Euro 2016 starts on June 10 with the draw for the finals to take place on December 12. France are second favourites to lift the trophy behind World Cup winners Germany.