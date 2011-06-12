France striker Gameiro seals PSG move

"After undergoing the usual medical checks, Kevin Gameiro signed a four-deal deal with Paris St Germain", PSG said on their website.

Gameiro, 24, won the first of five France caps last September in a Euro 2012 qualifier against Belarus.

He scored 22 goals in Ligue 1 with Lorient this season, which - when combined with the 17 he bagged the season before - made him a rumoured transfer target for Premier League sides such as Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle, as well as Valencia of Spain.

Yet the French capital was always believed to hold strong appeal to the forward, who was born in the nearby town of Senlis.

Speaking to French radio station RMC Sport, Gameiro said: "I'm very happy to have signed here. I'm from the Paris region and PSG are the club of my heart. I love the Parc des Princes and I can't wait to play in the stadium. It's a club that I like a lot."