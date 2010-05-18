Trending

France's route to the World Cup finals

By

May 18 (Reuters) - France's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

HOW THEY QUALIFIED

European Group Seven

P W D L F A Pts

1. Serbia* 10 7 1 2 22 8 22

2. FRANCE** 10 6 3 1 18 9 21

3. Austria 10 4 2 4 14 15 14

4. Lithuania 10 4 0 6 10 11 12

5. Romania 10 3 3 4 12 18 12

6. Faroe Islands 10 1 1 8 5 20 4

* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup

**Qualified for the playoff matches (14/18 Nov. 2009)

PLAYOFF RESULTS

14.11.09

Ireland 0 France 1

In Dublin

Scorer: Nicolas Anelka 72

18.11.09

France 1 Ireland 1 AET

In Paris

Scorers:

France: William Gallas 103

Ireland: Robbie Keane 33

France won 2-1 on aggregate

QUALIFYING RESULTS

06.09.08

Austria 3 France 1

In Vienna

Scorers:

Austria: Marc Janko 8, Rene Aufhauser 41, Andreas Ivanschitz

72pen

France: Sidney Govou 61

10.09.08

France 2 Serbia 1

In Paris

Scorers:

France: Thierry Henry 53, Nicolas Anelka 63

Serbia: Branislav Ivanovic 75

11.10.08

Romania 2 France 2

In Constanta

Scorers:

Romania: Florentin Petre 5, Dorin Goian 16

France: Franck Ribery 36, Yoann Gourcuff 68

28.03.09

Lithuania 0 France 1

In Kaunas

Scorer: Franck Ribery 67