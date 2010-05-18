France's route to the World Cup finals
May 18 (Reuters) - France's route to the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
European Group Seven
P W D L F A Pts
1. Serbia* 10 7 1 2 22 8 22
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2. FRANCE** 10 6 3 1 18 9 21
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3. Austria 10 4 2 4 14 15 14
4. Lithuania 10 4 0 6 10 11 12
5. Romania 10 3 3 4 12 18 12
6. Faroe Islands 10 1 1 8 5 20 4
* Qualified for the 2010 FIFA World Cup
**Qualified for the playoff matches (14/18 Nov. 2009)
- - - -
PLAYOFF RESULTS
14.11.09
Ireland 0 France 1
In Dublin
Scorer: Nicolas Anelka 72
- -
18.11.09
France 1 Ireland 1 AET
In Paris
Scorers:
France: William Gallas 103
Ireland: Robbie Keane 33
France won 2-1 on aggregate
- - - -
QUALIFYING RESULTS
06.09.08
Austria 3 France 1
In Vienna
Scorers:
Austria: Marc Janko 8, Rene Aufhauser 41, Andreas Ivanschitz
72pen
France: Sidney Govou 61
- -
10.09.08
France 2 Serbia 1
In Paris
Scorers:
France: Thierry Henry 53, Nicolas Anelka 63
Serbia: Branislav Ivanovic 75
- -
11.10.08
Romania 2 France 2
In Constanta
Scorers:
Romania: Florentin Petre 5, Dorin Goian 16
France: Franck Ribery 36, Yoann Gourcuff 68
- -
28.03.09
Lithuania 0 France 1
In Kaunas
Scorer: Franck Ribery 67
