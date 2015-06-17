Frankfurt snap up Lindner

Eintracht Frankfurt have completed the signing of goalkeeper Heinz Lindner on a two-year deal from Austria Vienna.

Lindner made 166 league appearances for his hometown club and has also played seven times for Austria.

The 24-year-old has now opted for a new challenge in the Bundesliga and becomes the first signing since Armin Veh returned as Frankfurt head coach on Sunday.

"I want to take the next step in my career," Lindner told Frankfurt's official website.

"I am now full of euphoria and excitement and I want to prove myself in the Bundesliga."