Frankfurt's Russ back after cancer recovery
Marco Russ made a cameo appearance as Eintracht Frankfurt beat Armenia Bielefeld in the DFB-Pokal after recovering from cancer treatment.
Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Marco Russ made a return to competitive football on Tuesday, nine months after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.
Russ underwent surgery last May and was given the all-clear in October.
The 31-year-old resumed training with his team-mates after the mid-season break and was rapturously received when he appeared as an injury time substitute during the 1-0 DFB-Pokal quarter-final win over Arminia Bielefeld.
Danny Blum scored the only goal for Niko Kovac's team after six minutes.
EMOTIONALMarco substitution. 1-0 February 28, 2017
