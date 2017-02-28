Frankfurt's Russ back after cancer recovery

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Marco Russ made a return to competitive football on Tuesday, nine months after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Russ underwent surgery last May and was given the all-clear in October.

The 31-year-old resumed training with his team-mates after the mid-season break and was rapturously received when he appeared as an injury time substitute during the 1-0 DFB-Pokal quarter-final win over Arminia Bielefeld.

Danny Blum scored the only goal for Niko Kovac's team after six minutes.