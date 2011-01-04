Fraser named new Chivas USA coach

Fraser, who was assistant coach at Real Salt Lake, replaces Martin Vasquez, who was sacked in October after L.A.-based Chivas finished at the bottom of the Western Conference.

The 44-year-old Fraser, who was born in Jamaica but grew up in Miami, played in MLS for Chivas's local rivals, the L.A. Galaxy, as well as for Colorado and Columbus before beginning his coaching career under Jason Kreis at RSL, helping the team win the MLS Cup in 2009.

Chivas begin the 2011 MLS season against Sporting Kansas City on March 19.