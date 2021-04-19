Free State Stadium to host Nedbank Cup 2021 final

The majestic Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein will host the Nedbank Cup Final for the first time in history, becoming the 10th venue to host the tournament’s finale in the past 13 years.

The #NedbankCup2021 final between Chippa United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila will take place on Saturday, 08 May 2021.

Finals at the Bloemfontein venue have been rare in the past, however the PSL and Nedbank have continued their commitment to take the competition finale around the country, with Nelson Mandela Bay, Polokwane, Durban, Soweto and Cape Town all playing host in the last six years.

PSL acting Chief Executive Officer Mato Madlala said: 'We are pleased to announce the Free State Stadium as the venue for the 2021 edition of the Nedbank Cup. This season’s competition has already proven to be thrilling and entertaining so far and we expect much of the same in the final. We would like to thank our partners, Nedbank for their continued support. We also like to thank the different stakeholders for their participation and cooperation in this process. We have no doubt that this will be a successful event.'

‘We are thrilled to finally bring the Nedbank Cup Final spectacle to the Free State Stadium. The stadium has hosted some of the most historic football events in the country such as the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations, a tournament that lives long in the memory of every South African as Bafana Bafana lifted the trophy for the time. We remain committed to the communities in which we operate, our aim is to ensure that the excitement of the Nedbank Cup is accessible to all parts of the country,’ says Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank.

In light of COVID-19 and the ongoing nationwide lockdown, the 2021 Nedbank Cup final will take place behind closed doors.

‘As much as we would love to see the Free State Stadium packed with Nedbank Cup fans, we urge everyone to play their part by watching the game safely from home. As part our efforts to interact with fans and bring the stadium atmosphere in their homes, we will be running a competition where fans stand a chance to win a VIP style Nedbank Cup Final Home Viewing Experience with a football legend.

Fans can also interact on the digital platform; Fanmode, which allows them to share their experiences and live reactions by singing their team song, celebrating goals, applauding and waving their team flag,’ Nobanda added.

In their continued support and contribution to South African communities, Nedbank will award the winning team with an opportunity to play their part by contributing to football development. Together with Nedbank, the winning team will hand over a multipurpose sports court to a community that falls under the club’s jurisdiction.

The same opportunity was awarded to the 2020 Nedbank Cup winners Mamelodi Sundowns, who selected a school in Mamelodi where the multipurpose sport court was built.