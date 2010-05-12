French have little faith in Les Bleus

The GFK-L'Equipe TV-RTL-MSN poll gave France a 7.4 percent chance of reaching the final, a feat they achieved in 2006 when they lost to Italy on penalties.

The poll also showed Raymond Domenech's popularity had dipped, with just 22 percent of French people having confidence in the coach.

Domenech left experienced Manchester City midfielder Patrick Vieira, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri out of the 30-man preliminary squad he named on Tuesday.

France will take on hosts South Africa, Uruguay and Mexico in Group A at the World Cup.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook