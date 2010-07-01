French League calls for federation resignations

FFF president Jean-Pierre Escalettes resigned on Monday and a meeting of the federation's directors, known as the federal council, is scheduled for Friday in Paris to name a caretaker president.

"After the collective disaster in South Africa, the only dignified and responsible attitude from the members of the federal council is for all to resign immediately the way Jean-Pierre Escalettes did," the LFP said in a statement on Thursday.

The FFF was blamed for the way it handled a player revolt in South Africa, where the France players boycotted a training session in support of Nicolas Anelka, who was sent home for insulting coach Raymond Domenech.

France exited the tournament with one point and one goal from the group stage.

The FFF is in charge of amateur football and the national team while the LFP rules professional club football.

