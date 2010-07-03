Friedrich signs for Wolfsburg
By app
CAPE TOWN - Germany defender Arne Friedrich has signed a three-year deal with VfL Wolfsburg after leaving Hertha Berlin, the Bundesliga club said on Saturday.
"The move of Arne Friedrich to Wolfsburg was completed last night. His contract runs to June 30 2013," the 2009 German champions said in a statement.
Friedrich, who has 76 caps for Germany and is part of their World Cup squad in South Africa, had been a Hertha player since 2002. The struggling Berlin club were relegated last season.
