Friedrich signs for Wolfsburg

"The move of Arne Friedrich to Wolfsburg was completed last night. His contract runs to June 30 2013," the 2009 German champions said in a statement.

Friedrich, who has 76 caps for Germany and is part of their World Cup squad in South Africa, had been a Hertha player since 2002. The struggling Berlin club were relegated last season.

