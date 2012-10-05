Fulham complete Tavares signing

Tavares had a spell at Middlesbrough two years ago and will bolster the Cottagers midfield options having lost Mahamadou Diarra to injury.

Martin Jol is a keen admirer of the 29-year-old having worked with him at Hamburg and believes he will be a valuable addition to the squad.

"Mickael [Tavares] is a typical holding midfielder and I'm delighted that we've been able to strengthen this area," Jol told the club's official website.

"He played for me when I was at Hamburg so I'm familiar with his qualities and he will prove to be a very good addition."

Tavares left Hamburg over the summer and is relishing the opportunity to link with Jol again.

"I'm happy that I'm now officially a Fulham player and I'm looking forward to playing under Martin Jol once more," added the midfielder

"The players and staff have made me feel welcome and I can't wait to get started with my new teammates."