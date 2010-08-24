Fulham sign Algeria stopper Halliche

The 23-year-old, who has joined the London club from Portuguese side Benfica for an undisclosed fee, played every minute of Algeria's three matches at the World Cup finals and impressed in the 0-0 draw against England.

"I'm so happy that my transfer to Fulham has been finalised," he said on Fulham's website.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world and to be able to play alongside some wonderful players and to be given an opportunity to compete against some fantastic teams for a team like Fulham is something that I've always dreamed of doing."

Halliche spent most of his time at Benfica out on loan with fellow Portuguese club Nacional of Madeira.

