Furious Redknapp outraged by exit rumours

Speculation was rife on Tuesday evening that the former Portsmouth and Southampton boss had opted to walk away from his role with Spurs.

Redknapp has just 12 months left to run at White Hart Lane and it had been rumoured that contract talks between himself and chairman Daniel Levy had broken down.

However, the 65-year-old stated that he remains in charge of the club, telling ESPN:

"No, I haven't resigned, and I have no idea why it is being suggested that I have resigned.

"This is an outrage; an absolute liberty for people to be putting around this kind of rumour on the internet.

"It is not true, there is not a chance I will resign. Why should I? I have a year left on my contract."