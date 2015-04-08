Gabon confirmed as hosts for 2017 AFCON
Gabon has been confirmed as the host country for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Issa Hayatou announced the news at a ceremony on Wednesday.
Libya had been initially selected to stage the competition, but its hosting rights were withdrawn in August last year due to the unstable security situation in the country.
