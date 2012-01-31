Gabon seek top spot to earn trip back home

Coach Gernot Rohr wants Gabon to get back to Libreville where the passionate support at the new 45,000-capacity stadium has been credited with assisting their two wins so far.

Gabon and Tunisia, both already through to the last eight, meet in the provincial city of Franceville, where a new stadium was also built for the tournament.

The group winner will have a date with the second side in Group D on Sunday in Libreville, while the runner-up in Group C meets the Group D winner in Franceville on the same day.

Morocco meet Niger in Libreville in the other Group C game on Tuesday with both sides already eliminated.

Sudan snatched away second place from Angola in Group B on Monday after a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso in Bata. Angola's 2-0 loss to group winners Ivory Coast meant they were eliminated on goal difference.

Gabon are co-hosting the tournament with Equatorial Guinea.