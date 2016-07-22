Galatasaray confirm Lucas interest

Galatasaray are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva, director Levent Nazifoglu said.

Lucas, 29, has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club, with Newcastle United reportedly interested.

But the Brazil international is also wanted by Turkish giants Galatasaray, who confirmed their interest.

"One of the players we are interested in is Leiva, but there are other alternatives," Nazifoglu told GSTV.

"One of them will be up front."

Meanwhile, Nazifoglu said he expected attacking midfielder and Netherlands international Wesley Sneijder to stay at the club.